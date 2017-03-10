Deputies search for bank robber in San Rafael

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – Deputies are at the scene of a bank robbery Friday morning in San Rafael.

The robbery happened at the Westamerica Bank at 1 Mitchell Boulevard, according to Marin County Sheriff’s officials.

The suspect ran from the scene.

Deputies are searching the surrounding area.

Deputies on-scene @ bank robbery at West America Bank, Mitchell Drive San Rafael. Suspect fled on foot, deputies searching surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/SGlLeRpG9f — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) March 10, 2017