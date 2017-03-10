Deputies search for bank robber in San Rafael

By Published:
(Marin County Sheriff)

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – Deputies are at the scene of a bank robbery Friday morning in San Rafael.

The robbery happened at the Westamerica Bank at 1 Mitchell Boulevard, according to Marin County Sheriff’s officials.

The suspect ran from the scene.

Deputies are searching the surrounding area.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s