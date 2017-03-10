Drug mule arrested for ‘busting out of his pants’

courtesy: u.s. customs and border protection

(KRON) A passenger flying into JFK Airport in New York from the Dominican Republic last week was arrested for “busting out of his pants.”

Officers from  U.S. Customs and Border Protection found 10 pounds of cocaine worth $164,000 wrapped around the passenger’s legs.

Juan Carlos Galan Luperon, who is a United States citizen was arrested and now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges.

While going through customs Luperon appeared nervous and clearly had bulges in his pants.

After a brief exam the cocaine was confiscated and Luperon arrested.

 

 

