‘Elmo Shirt Driver’ goes off on People Behaving Badly’s Stanley Roberts

By Published:

WARNING: The video above contains graphic language

OAKLAND (KRON) — People Behaving Badly’s Stanley Roberts is accustomed to people getting angry at him, but there’s one guy that Stanley will never forget.

The video went viral when it aired back on Oct. 31, 2011.

While filming his People Behaving Badly assignment, Stanley Roberts came across one character who is now only known as the “Elmo Shirt Driver.”

“Elmo Shirt Driver” had been pulled over and was being given a ticket when he noticed Stanley.

Watch more People Behaving Badly

That’s when he went off on Stanley in a profanity-filled tirade.

“This is for People Behaving Badly on channel 4,” Stanley said.

“What about People Overeating on channel 4?,” Elmo shirt guy asked Stanley. “I bet you couldn’t afford it (a traffic ticket) if you got one! All you can afford is food with your fat lazy ***,” the man explains.

Don’t worry Stanley didn’t take it personally. He actually thought it was pretty funny.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s