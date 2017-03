SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — Firefighters have extinguished a structure fire in San Rafael Friday morning.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex at 215 Bayview Street, according to fire officials.

Fire officials are telling residents to avoid Bayview Street from D Street to Marin Street.

The area is closed off until further notice.

