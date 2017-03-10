Firefighters address the lack of smoke detectors in Vallejo homes

VALLEJO (KRON) — Newly released information from the National Fire Protection Agency showed at least two-thirds of home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes without a smoking alarm, Friday afternoon.

Local agency, Vallejo fire department has urged residents in the area to do their part and not only to change their clocks for Daylight Saving Time but the batteries in their smoke alarms.

“Saving your life can be as simple as changing your smoke alarm batteries once a year and replacing smoke alarms every seven to ten years,” firefighter Kevin Brown said. “Special smoke alarms are even available for those who are deaf or hearing-impaired.”

On Sunday, March 5. a massive blaze engulfed the Travel Inn Motel in Vallejo. The fire displaced at least 30 people and 16 units were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is still being investigated, but fire crews said after an inspection on other units they found more than a dozen non-functioning smoke detectors.

Fire crews said, there were other factors that were wrong inside the motel and it was fined $2,500 for fire code violations.

Brown said it is highly recommended for residents to install a dual purpose smoke alarm in every bedroom, outside of every bedroom and on each floor of your home. Carbon monoxide alarms can also provide aid to residents.

“You should also install carbon monoxide alarms in your home and check them once a month,” Brown said.

Carbon monoxide is a poisonous fume, and it will increase the intensity of a fire if ignited.

According to the NFPA, more than 2,300 people died as a result of a house fire. Installing a smoke alarm and a carbon monoxide alarm that works 24 hours will greatly increase you chances of survival.