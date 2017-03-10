Gary’s Mailbag: You were a bold basketball player

By Published: Updated:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • The magic is gone. No way Warriors hang with San Antonio. Saturday will be ugly. – John
  • You really expect Raider fans to bail out if they leave for Vegas? – Dave
  • My dad saw you play and said you were bold. – Dre
  • Please quit spring training talk. It is boring. Please quit spring training talk. It is boring. – West
  • I think I recognize your wife at the Apple Store. Without you? – Ike

