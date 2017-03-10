High school band teacher faces multiple sex crimes charges

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have charged a Chatham County band teacher with multiple sex crimes against children, according to the Chatham County officials.

Robert William Woodard III, of the 7700 block of Landis Drive in Guilford County, is facing more than 30 charges in all after being accused of an inappropriate relationship with a female student at Chatham Central High School, according to a joint news release from the county school and the county sheriff’s office.

Woodard, 28, faces eight felony counts of indecent liberties with a student, seven felony counts of first-degree sexual offense of a child 15 years of age or younger and 18 felony counts of felony sex act with a student, according to the release.

Woodard worked as a band teacher, spending about three-quarters of his time at Chatham Central High School and a quarter of his time at Bennett School, according to the release.

He had been suspended Monday after officials received a report that he had committed “an unrelated alleged violation of Chatham County Board of Education policy” and resigned Thursday from Chatham County Schools, according to the release.

He was taken to the Chatham County Detention Center, according to the joint release. His bond is $500,000 secured.

The State Bureau of Investigations has now joined the investigation.

“The well-being of students is our top priority. It always is,” Chatham County Schools public relations coordinator John McCann said in the news release. “We have zero tolerance for inappropriate relationships — both online and offline — between school employees and our students. We will seek the permanent revocation of Woodard’s license as a professional educator with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.”