Highway 101 in Mendocino County reopens

(KRON) Highway 101 in Mendocino County is now open to one way traffic control after a rock slide shut down the highway late Thursday night.

On Thursday rocks landed on the roadway just north of Leggett.

Caltrans worked through the night to clean up the slide and repair the roadway damage.

Caltrans is reopening US 101 about 6 miles north of Leggett to one-way traffic control. Expect 20-30 minute… https://t.co/bINu1XpRLo — Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) March 10, 2017

No cars were hit by the rock slide.