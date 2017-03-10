Highway 101 in Mendocino County reopens

By Published:
caltrans

(KRON) Highway 101 in Mendocino County is now open to one way traffic control after a rock slide shut down the highway late Thursday night.

KRON4’S REAL TIME TRAFFIC MAPS

On Thursday rocks landed on the roadway just north of Leggett.

Caltrans worked through the night to clean up the slide and repair the roadway damage.

No cars were hit by the rock slide.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s