Middle school student arrested after threats of firing gun on campus in Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Sheriff Deputies within Sonoma County arrested a middle school student in Santa Rosa for verbal threats against several students, Friday morning.

According to Lieutenant Al Vernon, sheriff deputies responded to Willowside Middle School approximately at 7:03 a.m., after an unidentified 14-year-old male student threatened classmates. He also claimed to bring a gun on campus and shoot several students.

Sheriff deputies believed the male subject was bullied at school.

The juvenile was arrested by the sheriff’s department at his residence in Santa Rosa without incident.

A follow up investigation is being conducted by the detectives within the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault unit.

Sheriff deputies said, the juvenile was transported and booked into the Sonoma County Juvenile Hall on felony and misdemeanor charges.

