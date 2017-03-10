People Behaving Badly: Some carpool cheats never learn

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — If you caught the last People Behaving Badly segment, Stanley Roberts left us all on edge.

He was covering a carpool crackdown.

An officer was just about to give a driver a break and not give him a ticket.

But things changed when he pulled up the man’s driving record.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

