BERKELEY (KRON) — Dozens of people are wanted for the violence that broke out the night former Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak at the University of California at Berkeley.

Police at UC Berkeley have released photos of roughly 30 people who allegedly engaged in serious acts of violence and vandalism near Sproul Plaza on Feb. 1.

The protest against Yiannopoulos resulted in more than $100,000 in damage to the university.

There were at least six minor injuries reported, according to campus police.

Detectives from the Berkeley Police Department and campus police say they’re following up on leads and encouraging additional victims and witnesses to come forward.

They’re also asking anyone with additional photos or videos depicting “recognizable persons committing criminal acts” to provide a copy.

Please all (510)642-6760 or come to the police department (1 Sproul Hall) at any time of the day or night to make a report. You can also email us at police@berkeley.edu with information, or submit information anonymously via cal@tipnow.com or by calling (510)664-8477.

