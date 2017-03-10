SAN JOSE (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second suspect in connection with the death of Miss Flo late last year, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Jennifer Hernandez Jimenez for allegedly concealing the crime after the murder, authorities said.

She is being held without bail and will appear in court on Monday.

In November, a man was charged with 88-year-old Flovais Douglas’ death who died from her injuries she suffered during a September home invasion robbery in unincorporated San Jose, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said.

Zachary Omar Cuen, 19, is charged in the killing of 88-year-old Douglas, who died Oct. 8 from injuries she suffered in the Sept. 12 attack at her home, prosecutors said.

Cuen was previously charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and elder abuse, which each have a special allegation of personally afflicting great bodily injury, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Cuen faces a sentence of life in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.

Yesterday, Jennifer Hernandez Jimenez, 19, was arrested for actions after the murder of #MissFlo where she aided in concealing the crime. https://t.co/6gkD9SLNRm — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) March 11, 2017

