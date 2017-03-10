FREMONT (BCN) — BART officials said Friday that service on its long-delayed extension to the new Warm Springs station in southern Fremont will finally begin in two weeks.

Initially slated to begin in June 2014, service on the 5.4-mile extension to Warm Springs station, which is located at 45193 Warm Springs Blvd., will start on March 25, the transit agency said.

The extension on BART’s Fremont line is the first station to open as part of the agency’s long-term effort to extend service to San Jose.

The new station includes 2,082 parking spaces, 42 electronic car-changing stations and intermodal connectors to Alameda-Contra Costa Transit and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority buses, according to

“This will bring BART service to the residents of fast-growing south Fremont,” BART Director Tom Blalock, who represents the Fremont area, said in a statement.

“They’ll have a reliable, environmentally-responsible alternative to driving on the sometimes-nightmarish Nimitz Freeway,” Blalock said.

The opening of the new station “will be history in the making,” Blalock said.A ground-breaking ceremony for the project was held back on Sept.

A ground-breaking ceremony for the project was held back on Sept. 30, 2009.Among the reasons for the delay in completing the project were that BART had to work out incompatibilities with its old technology and train staffers on modern equipment.

On March 24, the day before service begins, BART will host an opening celebration at which transit agency and elected officials will speak.