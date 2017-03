SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shelter-in-place has been issued on Valencia Street in San Francisco due to police activity, according to police.

It is happening on 16th and 17th streets. A person with a gun has barricaded him or herself in a building.

The police activity started at around 2 p.m.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

No cars or pedestrians are being allowed in.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app