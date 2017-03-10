The World According to Gary: Is it over for Aldon Smith?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Aldon Smith’s latest run-in with the law and how great of a roommate Steph Curry would be.

Suspended Oakland Raiders players Aldon Smith was detained by San Francisco police Thursday morning for public intoxication after an SUV he was riding in hit a patrol car.

As he was leaving the police station, Smith told reporters: “Stop making me seem like I’m some bad*** criminal because that’s not who I am. I’m a good person. I’ve never done anything I’ve never hurt anybody. I’m not that type of person. Let’s start replacing those stories, those are your stories.”

Steph Curry’s new Brita commercial shows just how great of a roommate he would be.