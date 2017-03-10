Top five financial scams across the United States

(KRON) The Better Business Bureaus is out with its top five scams across the United States for 2016.

The face-to-face home improvement scam is number one, with fake check scams running a close second.

According to the BBB here are the top five scams:

Home improvement scams Fake checks and money orders Employment scams Online purchase scams Advance fee loan scams

The BBB also says it received more than 32,000 reports of scams in 2016

Here are some interesting facts found when the BBB was compiling its data: men were more vulnerable than women in seven of the top ten scam categories; and consumers 18-24 are the most likely to lose money to a scam. New information uncovered in this analysis is that younger consumers have a lower median loss than people in their top earning years, partly because the types of scams aimed at older consumers tend to have higher median losses. While seniors also tend to lose more money than Millennials when they are scammed, they fall for scams far less often. And the biggest takeaway is that no one is immune from the risk posed by scams