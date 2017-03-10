SAN MATEO (KRON) — San Mateo residents have been fighting a real estate developer, trying to save the Bridgepointe Ice Rink from becoming a retail store.

They have managed to keep the rink from being dismantled for years but made little headway to convince the developer to reopen the rink.

They demonstrated repeatedly in front of the shuttered rink and attended every city council meeting without any indication they might get the rink reopened.

On Friday, they were surprised to learn that the developer was withdrawing his request for a zoning change for the property.

“We have been through four years of fighting this and lots of meetings and discussions and this developer was adamant that he was never going to open this rink,” ice rink supporter Julie McAuliffe said.

“He has a change of heart and decided this was important to the community, that he wanted to reopen the rink for everyone, so we are ecstatic that this rink is going to reopened and utilized and we couldn’t be any happier,” another ice rink supporter Dina Artzt said.

Some say the next sports star could train at the rink.

“You just might see the next Olympic medalist come out of Bridgepoint now that it’s open. We certainly hope so, we certainly hope so,” McAuliffe said.

The ice rink supporters hope an operator will soon be found to reopen the rink in the next several months.