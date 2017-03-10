

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Activists and business leaders plan to gather Friday morning in San Francisco with Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco, to express support for so-called “sanctuary restaurants.”

Chiu will join representatives of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, the San Francisco Small Business Commission, La Raza Lawyers Association, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights in the San Francisco Bay Area and other advocates in a show of support for the sanctuary restaurants.

“I’m proud that the best restaurants in the country – here in San Francisco, led by the Golden Gate Restaurant Association – are leading private sector resistance against the xenophobic policies of Trump,” Chiu said. “He has ignored that our restaurants are staffed by immigrant families, who have made our culinary industry what it is today.”

Participating restaurants take steps to protect workers who may be targeted by immigration officials, according to a statement provided by organizers.

“There are more than 300 sanctuary restaurants nationwide that have made a commitment to promote openness and positivity with respect to all workers and customers and, while agreeing to comply with all laws, adopt strategies to protect workers who may become targeted on the basis of their perceived or actual immigration status,” according to organizers.

Restaurant owners can announce their participation to customers by displaying “sanctuary restaurant” table tents and providing brochures.

Managers and employees can visit http://www.sanctuaryrestaurants.org to access resources designed to help workers understand their lawful rights, including protections from sexual harassment and religious discrimination.

The website also lists hundreds of participating restaurants around the country.

The event was at Don Ramon’s restaurant, 225 11th Street in San Francisco.