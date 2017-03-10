BRENTWOOD (KRON) — A homeowner’s decision to fly the Confederate Flag is welcomed with backlash from some of his neighbors.

In Brentwood, the nation’s political and racial divide hit home for some residents.

Eric Harvey explains why he chose to start flying the Confederate Flag in his side yard.

He lives on Craig Court in Brentwood.

“It’s more or less a redneck thing, because of being a cowboy,” Harvey said. “It’s just, to me, it’s more a standpoint of just the rowdy, get rowdy, get crazy, just do stupid things.”

He says he means no harm because he’s an ardent supporter of President Trump.

He says some neighbors have interpreted this as a racially-charged message.

But Harvey says it’s just as patriotic as the other flags he flies.

“That flag is pretty much, in the beginning, you know, they carried that one when they were fighting for this country,” Harvey said. “Everybody thinks it has to do with racists, racism, and slavery and all that, but you know, that’s not the case,” Harvey said.

Harvey says he put the flag up about a week ago.

It was a gift from his friend, Dr. Burt Broussard.

“I think the message is basically, we can do it. That’s it,” Dr. Broussard said.

Harvey is not breaking any laws or ordinance by flying the Confederate Flag.

But some of his neighbors are offended.

“It is legal, but it doesn’t make it right,” neighbor Lisa Chavez said.

“Today in this Trump America, people feel the need now to be more vocal about their hatred towards other races, towards other genders — all of that,” neighbor Felicia Purcell added.

Harvey says in light of the strong reaction, he’ll eventually take the flag down.

But not just yet.