VIDEOS: Hayward neighborhood sees spike in package thefts

HAYWARD (KRON) — A neighborhood in Hayward has seen an alarming rise in package thefts, according to residents, and many of them were caught on camera.

A viewer reached out to KRON4 about the rise in thefts in the city’s Mt. Eden area.

The viewer said the thieves seem to be targeting newer homes and developments.

Many of his neighbors have cameras on their homes and have caught many of these thefts on video.

One neighbor even set up a decoy package and sure enough, it was stolen.

KRON4’s Terisa Estacio is heading to the neighborhood to find out more about the thefts.

Here are the videos that were sent to KRON4: