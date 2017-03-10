(KRON) — The Food and Drug Administration is investigating an outbreak of listeriosis that’s linked to cheese made by Vulto Creamery.

Two deaths and six hospitalizations have been reported since September 1 in multiple states including Connecticut, Florida, New York and Vermont.

Vulto Creamery announced a recall of its Ouleout, Miranda, Heinennellie and Willowemoc soft wash-rind raw milk cheeses on Tuesday.

The cheeses had been distributed nationwide, with most selling in California.

Listeriosis is a serious infection generally caused by contaminated food and is particularly dangerous to pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

Consumers should not eat the recalled soft raw milk cheeses. They should return the cheese to the purchase location for a refund.

The production of the cheese has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

The FDA, working with the CDC and public health officials in several states, found laboratory evidence indicating that the outbreak probably began at Vulto Creamery of Walton, New York.

The people made ill by the cheese ranged in age from less than 1 year old to 89 years old, with a median age of 55.