Wild 94.9's JV: Kid breaks wind during live weather report

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s check-in with Wild 94.9’s JV, KRON 4’s Darya Folsom and JV talk about hysterical things kids do.

A little girl was swept away by heavy winds and the video is cute. Thankfully, she was not injured.

A kid crashed a live weatherman’s report in Mississippi. His prediction? “Farts and toots!”

During a little kids’ basketball game, the kids start heading for the wrong hoop so the coach decides to stop him by swatting the ball.

Is it cruel to force your baby to participate in baby racing?

