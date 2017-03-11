160 heads shaved to raise funds for cancer research

OAKLAND (KRON)– University of California San Francisco, Benioff Children’s Hospital, kicked off its 10th annual St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event Saturday morning.

The event was hosted at Children’s Hospital Oakland Research Institute near 5700 Martin Luther King Way in Oakland.

UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital hoped to raise funds for pediatric cancer research, while also highlighting the impact current cancer medications have on the bodies of developing children.

Around 160 people had their heads shaved, some participants included Bay Area police officers, doctors, and young children.

In total, the hospital has raised $1.6 million for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.