2 arrested in connection with residential burglary in San Carlos

SAN CARLOS (KRON) — Deputies have arrested two suspects in connection with a residential burglary that happened Thursday in San Carlos.

Around 12:32 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a report that someone was breaking in the backdoor of a home in the 100 block of Exbourne Ave.

When they arrived, deputies saw one of the suspects, 18-year-old Noah Vergara of Redwood City, running from the home toward a car.

The second suspect, 19-year-old Anthony Pintarelli, also of Redwood City, was found hiding in the backseat of the car.

Deputies say they forced entry and arrested Pintarelli after he refused to get out of the car.

Vergara was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary.

Pintarelli was arrested on suspicion of delaying or resisting a police officer and conspiracy, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.