Clayton residents met with county leaders to discuss road closure

CLAYTON(KRON)– Clayton County residents met with county leaders and agencies on Saturday to discuss the Morgan Territory Road Closure.

This is the second time the Contra Costa County road has been closed because of a mudslide.

Some residents said the closure has been a nightmare and inconvenience because they have access to the main thruway.

One resident wasn’t optimistic about the meeting with county officials.

” ‘There’s a lot of hypotheticals, and there’s a lot of ‘we’re trying real hard, but we don’t hear any dates, we don’t hear any timelines. All we hear is we’re working on it real hard,'” he said during the meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the progress workers have made along the road and what is to come in the future.

So far, the water district installed a temporary water line that replaced the line damaged by the slide.

Garbage service has been restored and part of the buckled road is filled with gravel to allow people to walk on it.