Crews starting clean-up at Stanford Medical Building

By Published:
Courtesy of Palo Alto Fire

PALO ALTO (KRON) — A fire and hazmat situation that broke out in a laboratory in Stanford’s Medical School Building Saturday morning are both under control, according to Palo Alto Fire.

Palo Alto Fire says crews are now beginning the clean-up process.

Around 7:45 a.m., crews responded to a fire on the third floor of the Edwards Building at 300 Pasteur Dr., which is connected to Stanford’s hospital.

Hospital patients were never in danger, but people directly surrounding the room where the fire burned were all evacuated.

Due to the hazardous chemicals burning inside the lab, a hazmat team was called to the scene.

At one point, 60 firefighters from Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties, one hazmat team, nine fire engines, five trucks, two medic ambulances, and five Command Chiefs were all at the site.

The fire, which reached 3-alarm stage, and the hazmat situation were both reported under control at 10:21 a.m. by Palo Alto Fore on Twitter.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

