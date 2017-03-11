Dozens protest in front of Peter Thiel’s home



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Dozens of protestors gathered in front of billionaire businessman Peter Thiel’s San Francisco home on Saturday.

Peter Thiel is President Trump’s advisor and the co-founder of Paypal.

The protestors were upset with Thiel’s company’s role in immigration.

Former San Francisco Board of Supervisor, David Campos, attended the protest.

“…What he’s doing is shameful and the fact that here you have a San Franciscan doing it, something that goes against the values of this city is something that needs to be called out,” said Campos.

He believes targeting undocumented immigrants makes everyone less safe.

The organizers of the protested wanted the event to focus on the role of tech companies in pushing for social change work.