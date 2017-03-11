Fake animal control stealing dogs in Illinois

Published:

Illinois (KRON)– Two men are posing as animal control officers in Illinois in order to steal dogs.

The duo drives around an Illinois town in a white pickup truck scoping out potential prey, according to Sheriff Steve Bareis.

“They’ve been taken out of fenced areas and so forth, they’re basically patrolling during the day for them and they seem to be coming back at night or making sure people are gone and taking them at that time,” Bareis said.

The thieves snatched a total of five purebred dogs.

Police believe the imposters are stealing the dogs and selling them from anywhere between $800 to $1000.

