Milpitas man accused of being on White House grounds illegally

Milpitas (BCN) — A man who allegedly jumped a fence Friday night to get onto the grounds of the White House was arrested and identified as 26-year-old

Jonathan Tran of Milpitas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C.

Tran was arrested at about 11:40 p.m. at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W.

A Secret Service officer was standing on the south grounds of the White House when he saw Tran approach from the east. The officer started walking toward Tran who allegedly began walking away.

The officer asked whether Tran was a pass-holder and Tran allegedly said, “No, I am a friend of the President,” according to police.

The officer asked Tran how he got onto the grounds and he allegedly said, “I jumped the fence.”

Police said authorities checked with the White House to see whether Tran had an appointment and he allegedly did not.

A White House security camera allegedly showed Tran jumping the northwest courtyard fence of the Treasury Building, which is adjacent to the White House security fence at 1500 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., a restricted area, according to police.