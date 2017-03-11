Missing San Mateo County hiker found alive

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A hiker who was missing out of unincorporated Woodside, San Mateo County since Thursday, is missing no more.

At 10:30 a.m., San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office reported on Twitter that 56-year-old Bethnee Haury and her dog were found alive.

UPDATE: 10:30am Ms. Haury and dog have been located alive. PIO will give on scene update at 1pm. Thank you all. https://t.co/6vjfCxWdCL — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) March 11, 2017

Haury, her husband and son, who are Bay Area residents, were staying at a bed and breakfast when Haury left and went on a hike at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The family had been traveling on vacation, sheriff’s spokesman Detective Salvador Zuno said.

She went with her brown and white Aussie or Australian Shepherd.

At about 7:30 p.m., her husband called the sheriff’s office to report that his wife had not returned.

“They are not familiar with the area,” Zuno said.

Haury suffers from dementia and is dependent on insulin.

As of yesterday, Zuno did not suspect foul play was a factor in the situation.

