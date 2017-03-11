SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Police Department is investigating a convenience store robbery that happened on Friday in South San Francisco.

Authorities responded to a report of a robbery around 2:28 a.m. in the 2300 block of Westborough Blvd.

The suspect entered the store, pulled out a crowbar in front of the clerk, and demanded money from the register, according to police.

The employee was not injured in the robbery.

The suspect stole an unknown amount of money and fled the store in a beige or gray Mercedes Benz SUV that had no license plate.

The suspect was last seen heading west on Westborough Blvd.

The suspect is described as a 5’ 7” Latin man between the ages of 30-40.

He was wearing a black jacket with a San Francisco 49ers logo on the back, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and black athletic shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the South San Francisco police Department at (650) 877-8900.