Police searching for alleged convenience store robber in San Francisco

Ariana Afshar Published:

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Police Department is investigating a convenience store robbery that happened on Friday in South San Francisco.

Authorities responded to a report of a robbery around 2:28 a.m. in the 2300 block of Westborough Blvd.

The suspect entered the store, pulled out a crowbar in front of the clerk, and demanded money from the register, according to police.

The employee was not injured in the robbery.

The suspect stole an unknown amount of money and fled the store in a beige or gray Mercedes Benz SUV that had no license plate.

The suspect was last seen heading west on Westborough Blvd.

The suspect is described as a 5’ 7” Latin man between the ages of 30-40.

He was wearing a black jacket with a San Francisco 49ers logo on the back, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and black athletic shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the South San Francisco police Department at (650) 877-8900.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s