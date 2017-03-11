Raiders present Bay Area student with $5,000 scholarship

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A former Oakland Raider’s player visited a Bay Area high school to make a surprise announcement for one very lucky student.

Former linebacker Jerry Robinson visited Santa Rosa’s Elise Allen High School to present student-athlete Daniel Nguyen the Raiders’ Bay Area All-Star Scholarship Team (BAASST) recipient.

Nguyen was one of just seven Bay Area students to receive this $5,000 scholarship.

Nguyen is currently on the rugby and wrestling team and has a 4.67 GPA, according to the statement released by the Raiders.

He will be attending Yale University this upcoming fall and will double major in Political Science and International Relations.

The school’s quad area roared with excitement when the announcement was made during lunch, with his classmates, teachers, mother and father all cheering.

The Bay Area All-Star Scholarships were awarded to seven successful students who are residents in the Bay Area’s nine counties. BAAASST is a partnership among the Raiders, Golden State Warriors, Oakland A’s, San Jose Sharks, San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants and San Jose Earthquakes.