San Francisco St. Patty’s parade underway

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — St. Patty’s Day is right around the corner, and of course, San Francisco is celebrating in style.

Thousands will be participating in the 166th Annual San Francisco St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival today from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Civic Center Plaza.

The event is free and open to the public.

The parade is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Market and Second Streets.

More than 5,000 participants from all over the country are expected to make their way down Market Street in colorful floats, Irish dance troupes, marching bands and more, all the way to Civic Center Plaza.

The main stage entertainment schedule for Civic Center Plaza is as follows:

The Crooked Road Ceili Band 11:00 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

The Irish News Boys 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The Jerry Hannan Band 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Feel free to send us your pictures of all the excitement!