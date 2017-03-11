Santa Rosa chimney fire causes $10k worth of damage to home

SANTA ROSA (BCN)–A chimney fire caused $10,000 worth of damage to a home this morning in Santa Rosa, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to 5799 Trailwood Drive at 9:19 a.m. on reports of flames coming from the top of a chimney box in a three-story private home, fire officials said.

Upon arrival, firefighters, using a thermal imaging camera, were able to determine that the fire was isolated to that area within the home.

According to fire officials, firefighters used the aerial ladder to reach the roof and open the area, knocking down the fire within 20 minutes.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire appeared to be accidental, however it is still currently under investigation.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department encourages residents with chimneys to have routine inspections by a licensed chimney contractor.