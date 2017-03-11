60 firefighters, hazmat team on site of knocked Stanford Hospital fire

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Palo Alto Fire crews knocked down a 3-alarm fire in Stanford’s hospital in Palo Alto after evacuating the surrounding area Saturday morning.

Crews first reported the fire on Twitter around 7:45 a.m. in the Edwards Building at 300 Pasteur Dr.

A hazmat team is still on site because the fire burned a room containing bio-hazardous waste, Palo Alto Fire said.

Also on site are 60 firefighters from Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties, 9 fire engines, five trucks, two medic ambulances, and five Command Chiefs.

A sprinkler system contained flames to a room on the third floor, according to Palo Alto Fire.

Around 8:00 a.m., the fire was upgraded from a 2-alarm to a 3-alarm.

Around 8:25 a.m., crews reported the fire was out.

Since the fire was in the Medical School Building, officials say there was no threat to hospital patients.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates

 

