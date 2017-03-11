60 firefighters, hazmat team on site of knocked Stanford Hospital fire

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Palo Alto Fire crews knocked down a 3-alarm fire in Stanford’s hospital in Palo Alto after evacuating the surrounding area Saturday morning.

Crews first reported the fire on Twitter around 7:45 a.m. in the Edwards Building at 300 Pasteur Dr.

A hazmat team is still on site because the fire burned a room containing bio-hazardous waste, Palo Alto Fire said.

Also on site are 60 firefighters from Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties, 9 fire engines, five trucks, two medic ambulances, and five Command Chiefs.

A sprinkler system contained flames to a room on the third floor, according to Palo Alto Fire.

Around 8:00 a.m., the fire was upgraded from a 2-alarm to a 3-alarm.

Around 8:25 a.m., crews reported the fire was out.

Since the fire was in the Medical School Building, officials say there was no threat to hospital patients.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates

***Fire is in the Medical School Building and there is no direct impact to patient care in Stanford Hospital*** — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) March 11, 2017

Area around the fire has been evacuated. No fire extension — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) March 11, 2017

Incident at Stanford Hospital upgraded to 3rd alarm — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) March 11, 2017

Crews are checking for extension, establishing a secondary water supply and dealing with a haz mat incident — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) March 11, 2017

Sprinkler system has contained the fire to a room on the 3rd floor. — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) March 11, 2017

A 2nd alarm and haz mat response has been requested. — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) March 11, 2017

Fire crews responding to a report of a fire on the 2nd or 3rd floor of Stanford Hospital – Edwards Building. Report of a room on fire. — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) March 11, 2017