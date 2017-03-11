VIDEO: Couple celebrates 71 years of marriage

Video courtesy of CNN.

SOUTH CAROLINA (KRON) – A Columbian couple in their 90’s celebrated their 71st anniversary on Friday.

Both born and raised in South Carolina, Lucille and Elvin Wood met in New York where she was working and he was serving in the Army.

However, Lucille jokes that she knew her future-husband long before that first meeting.

She knew who he was ever since she spotted at a school dance, way back when.

The couple married in 1946 when they were both 19-years-old.

As they celebrated over seven decades of marriage, the couple looked back at all the years they shared and cherished together.

Their key to a long successful marriage? Don’t give up.

