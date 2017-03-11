Video: San Francisco man tracks down stolen car, thieves arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A San Francisco man’s Mini Cooper might be bad luck as it was broken into five times.

Recently Ben Uyu realized his car was missing after returning from vacation on Tuesday.

Uyu tracked down the stolen vehicle with an app called “Get Around” that he used to rent his car to other drivers.

The car was found Wednesday abandoned and on the side of Bayshore Boulevard in Brisbane.

Once police released the Mini Cooper to Uyu, he parked it on Alabama Street, but when he woke his vehicle was missing again.

Uyu checked the same app he used before to locate his vehicle, and found the Mini Cooper was taken for another joy ride.

He tracked the vehicle for hours and video recorded the journey to reclaim the vehicle.

In the video, seven police cars swarm the vehicle in a Safeway parking lot.

Two men inside the car were arrested.