Woman arrested after allegedly shooting, killing husband

Rosalie Kennedy (Courtesy: Logan County Sheriff's Office)

OHIO (WCMH) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio says a woman is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing her husband.

Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting on the 8100 block of Township Road 1100 in Rushsylvania. When deputies arrived at the home, they found 62-year-old Rosalie Kennedy in the kitchen. Deputies ordered her to leave the house, and she complied without incident.

Upon entering the home, deputies found 66-year-old Gary Kennedy, the suspect’s husband, lying dead on the kitchen floor.

Deputies took Rosalie Kennedy into custody and have charged her with one count of murder. The sheriff’s office has not said what led up to the fatal shooting.

The incident remains under investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the Ohio BCI.

