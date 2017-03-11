Yelp Review: Best Bay Area restaurants for young parents

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Just because you have a young child, doesn’t mean you have to turn in happy hour for happy meals.

Yelp’s Regional Marketing Lead Dominique Farrar stopped by the KRON4 studios to tell us where to go if you’re looking for a place to eat that’s cool for adults, but also kid-friendly.

Padrecito, San Francisco – This is an upscale, Mexican cantina that features a happy hour, while still embracing the family aspect of dining out. They are famous for their guacamole and gluten-free kids menu.

The Star, Oakland – Famous for their cornmeal-crusted deep-dish pizza, this restaurant offers a child-friendly environment topped off with stroller room.

Baby Brigade, Oakland – It’s a theater-style dining room known for catering to parents with babies. There is a common understanding that crying and whimpering will happen in this vicinity. Treats such as popcorn and ice cream are available. You can order food right to your seat, or hit up the popcorn bar complete with special toppings.

For more restaurants like the three listed, watch the video above.