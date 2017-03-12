2 robbed at gunpoint in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — Two people were robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning while sitting in their car in Fremont, according to police.

Around 2:14 a.m., one of the victims called police and told them that he and a friend were robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot in the 5100 block of Mowry Ave.

Police say the victims were sitting in their car when three suspects with a gun approached and robbed them.

The suspects allegedly stole their wallets, cellphones and keys.

The victims believe there were seven or eight people involved in the robbery, as the suspect group was last seen driving away in two or three cars toward Farwell Dr.

One suspect car was described as a black BMW sedan, which is similar to a description of a car involved in robberies the night before.

A second suspect vehicle was described as four-door silver sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.

One suspect was described as an African-American man in his 20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 260 pounds, with a stocky build, according to police. He has short, black, curly hair and no noticeable facial hair.

He was wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, and was armed with a handgun, police said.

This is all the information available at this time.

Bay City News contributed to this article.