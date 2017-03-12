Fans swarm Old Navy in San Francisco to meet Klay Thompson

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A long line of fans waited to meet the Golden State Warrior’s shooting guard, Klay Thompson, at the Old Navy flagship store in San Francisco on Sunday.

The “NBA Day” event was hosted by Old Navy at its flagship store near 801 Market Street.

The free event featured Warriors dancers, a live DJ and of course the man of the hour.

Fans had Warriors paraphernalia signs and snapped a couple of selfies with Thompson.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian captured the crowd of roaring Klay Thompson fans and came across a family who waited in line for nearly eight hours.

Thompson’s athletic abilities were not the only reason some fans came out.

“…He’s handsome…and he’s a good basketball player, but he’s handsome.” said Diana Rivas.