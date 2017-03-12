Man shot during robbery in San Leandro By Aja Seldon, KRON Published: March 12, 2017, 10:31 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) SAN LEANDRO (KRON)– A man was shot in the leg during a robbery on Sunday night. The incident happened near 165th Avenue and East 14th street. The victim will survive, according to San Leandro police. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement