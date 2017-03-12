MISSING: Elderly Felton woman with Alzheimer’s

By Published:
Courtesy of Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

SANTA CRUZ COUNTRY (KRON) — A 79-year-old woman is missing this morning from her home in the unincorporated Santa Cruz County community of Felton, sheriff’s and California Highway Patrol officials said.

Ola Johnston left her home in a red Toyota 4Runner with California license plate No. 7PEZ581.

Johnston is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, peach-colored sweater and brown pants.

Johnston suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and is most likely confused and disoriented, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone who sees Johnston is asked to call 911.

