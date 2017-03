SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (BCN)–Sheriff’s officials said a missing 79-year-old woman from the unincorporated Santa Cruz County community of Felton was found safe this morning.

MISSING: Elderly Felton woman with Alzheimer’s

Ola Johnston was found at about 9 a.m. in the 3900 block of Glenwood Drive in unincorporated Santa Cruz County north of Scotts Valley.

Johnston was okay and returned to her family, Sgt. Jordan Brownlee said.