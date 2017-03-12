Missing San Francisco pregnant woman found safe

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A missing San Francisco pregnant woman has been found safe, according to a family member.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonia told us that a relative addressed a group of reporters and said she was found safe.

Sogmonia also mentioned that relatives were on their way to pick her up.

Sunday afternoon San Francisco police asked the public to help locate the missing woman who is nine-months pregnant.

Lauren Soriano, 32, was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on Mar. 12 leaving her residence in the Cole Valley neighborhood.

KRON4’s, Ella Sogomonian reported that Soriano was leaving to meet with a friend when she left her home.

Soriano’s friend saw her enter an unidentified car with a person in the driver’s seat, according to police.

She was considered at risk, according to police.

Family and friends said this was unusual behavior for her.

 

