OAKLAND (KRON)–Oakland firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sunday night.

The fire happened in the 1400 block of 66th Avenue in a basement.

No further information is available at this time.

Structure Fire 1400 block 66th https://t.co/JzMbt8fKpU in the basement. E29, 18, 13, T6, Batt 3 on scene. — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 13, 2017