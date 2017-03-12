Road surface collapse on Hwy 101 in Palo Alto

By Published: Updated:

PALO ALTO (KRON)–  The Total Traffic and Weather Network tweeted Sunday evening that a road surfaced collapsed in Palo Alto.

The collapse happened on northbound Highway 101 right before University Avenue.

Drivers reported to California Highway Patrol that a pothole was causing flat tires.

Around  12 cars had flat tires after driving on the road.

Caltrans closed the northbound lane of Highway 101.

Traffic is at a standstill, so drivers can expect traffic delays.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s