Road surface collapse on Hwy 101 in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KRON)– The Total Traffic and Weather Network tweeted Sunday evening that a road surfaced collapsed in Palo Alto.

The collapse happened on northbound Highway 101 right before University Avenue.

Drivers reported to California Highway Patrol that a pothole was causing flat tires.

Around 12 cars had flat tires after driving on the road.

Caltrans closed the northbound lane of Highway 101.

Traffic is at a standstill, so drivers can expect traffic delays.

