San Francisco police seek public’s help locating missing pregnant woman

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco police are asking the public to help locate a missing woman who is nine-months pregnant.

Lauren Soriano, 32, was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on Mar. 12 leaving her residence in the Cole Valley neighborhood.

Soriano is considered at risk, according to police.

She’s described as having blue eyes, blonde hair, and is 5-feet and 3-inches.

When Soriano was last seen, she was wearing a black tank top, gray sweatpants, and beige Ugg boots.

She is known to frequent Ocean Beach and Golden Gate Park according to authorities.

If you see her, please contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 553-0123.