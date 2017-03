Sonoma County(KRON)– The westbound lane of Highway 37 is blocked due to a traffic collision according to California Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported around 4:38 p.m. and located near Sears Point Road.

The incident involved a white Ford Escape, silver Honda, and a third unidentified vehicle.

Drivers can expect for Highway 37 to be blocked for one hour until the accident is cleared from the lane.

No further information is available at this time.