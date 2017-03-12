VIDEO: Car spins off road, lands on roof in China

Video courtesy of CNN

CHINA (KRON) – A driver in China’s Jiangsu Province landed his car in a rather unconventional parking space.

The video shows an SUV spinning out of control, ultimately becoming wedged into the roof of another person’s home.

The driver says he lost control while trying to avoid a tricycle and another car.

This is when he says he accidentally stepped on the accelerator, which caused him to skid off the road and onto the roof.

No one was injured in the accident, but the incident is under investigation.

CNN contributed to this article.